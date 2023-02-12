Threshold Price Tops $0.0400 on Top Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Threshold has a market cap of $399.85 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010316 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00046968 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031328 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001888 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00019660 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004540 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00220331 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00021833 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,494,983,106.813307 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03947436 USD and is down -1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $52,474,405.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

