Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 157.9% from the January 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of THBRF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.90. 4,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,526. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Thunderbird Entertainment Group from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, and internationally. Its portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. The company's programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and dramas, and unscripted contents.

