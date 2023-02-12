thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,300 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the January 15th total of 655,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.6 days.

OTCMKTS TYEKF traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.90. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $11.07.

thyssenkrupp AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of steel, automobile cascades, industrial components, and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Material Services, Industrial Components, Automotive Technology, Steel Europe, Marine Systems, and Multi Tracks. The Material Services segment distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

