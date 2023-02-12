Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Till Capital Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TILCF remained flat at $4.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32. Till Capital has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.20.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

