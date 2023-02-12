Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Till Capital Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TILCF remained flat at $4.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32. Till Capital has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.20.
About Till Capital
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Till Capital (TILCF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Till Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Till Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.