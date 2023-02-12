Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Short Interest Update

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 104,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 249,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Tivic Health Systems Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of TIVC opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. Tivic Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87.
Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.66 million. Tivic Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 120.72% and a negative net margin of 668.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tivic Health Systems will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Tivic Health Systems
Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.
