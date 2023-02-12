Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Short Interest Update

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVCGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 104,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 249,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Tivic Health Systems Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of TIVC opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. Tivic Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87.

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.66 million. Tivic Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 120.72% and a negative net margin of 668.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tivic Health Systems will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivic Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVCGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 122,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Tivic Health Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

