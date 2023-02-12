TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TMXXF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TMX Group from C$164.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

TMX Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TMXXF opened at $98.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.76. TMX Group has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $111.13.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

