Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.72.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOST. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.
Insider Transactions at Toast
In other news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $150,745.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,319.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $150,745.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,319.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $9,871,730.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,269.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,466,540 shares of company stock worth $172,200,089. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Toast Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $22.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 1.77. Toast has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $29.45.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.61 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Toast will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
About Toast
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
