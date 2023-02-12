Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.72.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOST. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $150,745.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,319.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $150,745.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,319.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $9,871,730.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,269.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,466,540 shares of company stock worth $172,200,089. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Toast by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $22.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 1.77. Toast has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $29.45.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.61 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Toast will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

