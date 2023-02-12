Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 319.6% from the January 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Toho Gas Price Performance

Shares of THOGF stock remained flat at C$18.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.12. Toho Gas has a fifty-two week low of C$18.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.75.

Toho Gas Company Profile

TOHO GAS CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of gas and other gas-related products. It operates through the following segments: Gas Sales, Gas Appliance Sales & Related Construction, Liquefied Petroleum Gas & Other Energy Sales, and Other. The Gas Sales segment handles the production, supply, and sale of gas.

