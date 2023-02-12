Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 819.2% from the January 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Toshiba from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
OTCMKTS TOSYY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,360. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77. Toshiba has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.
