ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Down 61.2% in January

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,800 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the January 15th total of 443,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 81.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 9,751 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 12,872 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ToughBuilt Industries during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 44,573 shares during the period. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TBLT opened at $2.00 on Friday. ToughBuilt Industries has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83.

ToughBuilt Industries ( NASDAQ:TBLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.01). ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 102.15% and a negative net margin of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $30.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ToughBuilt Industries will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

