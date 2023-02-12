Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Short Interest Up 60.6% in January

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,316,000 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the January 15th total of 5,179,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 58.5 days.
Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $46.31. 20,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,831. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.16.
Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $1.4923 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 12.1%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Tourmaline Oil Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tourmaline Oil (TRMLF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.