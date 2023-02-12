Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Short Interest Up 60.6% in January

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,316,000 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the January 15th total of 5,179,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 58.5 days.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $46.31. 20,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,831. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.16.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $1.4923 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 12.1%.

TRMLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

