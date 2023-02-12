Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 88,617 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 140.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,617 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,109,194,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,159 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,875,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,413,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,697 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW opened at $80.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.45 and its 200-day moving average is $76.33.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 705,348 shares of company stock valued at $56,215,273 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

