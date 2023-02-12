Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,063 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Citigroup by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,971,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,147,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 2,290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,424,000 after buying an additional 1,490,000 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.
C stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.79. The stock has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
