Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,063 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Citigroup by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,971,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,147,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 2,290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,424,000 after buying an additional 1,490,000 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.79. The stock has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.