Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $10.13 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,540 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $10,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 15.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 24.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 6.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.9% in the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Insider Activity

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company's stock.

Shares of MNST opened at $102.80 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $104.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.66 and its 200-day moving average is $95.91. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Further Reading

