Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $6.78 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,319 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Continental Grain Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,216,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,138,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,002,000 after buying an additional 2,591,914 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,551,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,326,000 after buying an additional 1,503,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after buying an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.9 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

A number of analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

