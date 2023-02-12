Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 14,849 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Options Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 10,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $113.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $161.60.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.72%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

