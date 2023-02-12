Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,116 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 49.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 24.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.36.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $176.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $222.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.55.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

