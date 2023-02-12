Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Update

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Toyota Industries Stock Performance

Toyota Industries stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,218. Toyota Industries has a 1 year low of $46.83 and a 1 year high of $82.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.96 and a 200 day moving average of $54.97.

Toyota Industries Company Profile

Toyota Industries Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and industrial machines. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, Textile Machinery, and Others. The Automobile segment includes vehicles, engines, car air-conditioning compressors, and car electronics.

