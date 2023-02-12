TraDAO (TOD) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $304.60 Million

TraDAO (TOD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One TraDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TraDAO has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. TraDAO has a total market cap of $304.60 million and $20.01 worth of TraDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00429157 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,195.46 or 0.28428113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000181 BTC.

TraDAO Token Profile

TraDAO’s total supply is 115,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,124,930,668 tokens. The official website for TraDAO is trava.capital. TraDAO’s official Twitter account is @trava_capital and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TraDAO is blog.tradao.finance.

TraDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trava Capital (TOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trava Capital has a current supply of 115,081 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Trava Capital is 0.270775 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trava.capital/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TraDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TraDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TraDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

