Trainline’s (TRN) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 280 ($3.37) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 370 ($4.45) to GBX 403 ($4.84) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.46) to GBX 350 ($4.21) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 460 ($5.53) to GBX 480 ($5.77) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 396.60 ($4.77).

Trainline Stock Performance

TRN opened at GBX 262.30 ($3.15) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13,115.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 288.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 321.12. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 147.37 ($1.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 416.69 ($5.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

