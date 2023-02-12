Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $200.00 at Argus

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Argus from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Trane Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $168.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Trane Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.44.

TT opened at $183.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $188.23.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.78%.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total value of $80,715.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,076.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total value of $80,715.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,076.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,761 shares of company stock worth $7,485,630 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 409.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $507,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.9% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

