TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

RNW opened at C$11.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.52, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$10.63 and a 1 year high of C$19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 41.21.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RNW shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$14.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. CSFB lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.58.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

