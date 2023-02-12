TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Raised to $793.00 at Morgan Stanley

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $765.00 to $793.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $750.42.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $730.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $660.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $618.39. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $766.71. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 19.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,866,810. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

