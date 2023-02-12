TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Raised to $830.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $765.00 to $830.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TDG. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $750.42.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $730.47 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $766.71. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $660.39 and a 200 day moving average of $618.39.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 19.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.24, for a total transaction of $4,454,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,765,551.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.24, for a total value of $4,454,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,765,551.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,866,810. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 112.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

