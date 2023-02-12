TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Short Interest Up 66.7% in January

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.72.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5156 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

