Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Short Interest Update

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the January 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tremor International Trading Down 10.4 %

Shares of TTTPF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.77. 2,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970. Tremor International has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $8.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

