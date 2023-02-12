TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO) Short Interest Update

TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the January 15th total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TROOPS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TROOPS by 72.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TROOPS by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TROOPS by 59.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 46,267 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TROOPS alerts:

TROOPS Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROO opened at $3.12 on Friday. TROOPS has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03.

TROOPS Company Profile

TROOPS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)/Light Emitting Diode (LED) Products, Green Energy Products and Services, VR Products and Services, Money Lending Services, Property Lease and Management, Financial Technology Solutions and Services and, Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TROOPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TROOPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.