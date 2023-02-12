Truist Financial Increases TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $810.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $710.00 to $810.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TDG. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $750.42.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $730.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $660.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $618.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $766.71.

Insider Activity

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 16.53%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 19.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,866,810 over the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 34.5% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,887.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,651,000 after acquiring an additional 132,100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 148.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,563,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading

