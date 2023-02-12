Truist Financial Raises Belden (NYSE:BDC) Price Target to $103.00

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $93.00 to $103.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BDC. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Belden presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Belden Stock Up 1.1 %

BDC stock opened at $88.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Belden has a twelve month low of $47.89 and a twelve month high of $92.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.17 million. Belden had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Belden will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $79,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,710.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belden

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Belden by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 483.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

