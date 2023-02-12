Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Set at $46.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 target price on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.42.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $38.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.50% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 76.5% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.