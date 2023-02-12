Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Uber Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.42.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.65.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.50% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,892 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 645.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,571 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 70,631 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 66.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 32.9% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 11.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 115,843 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.