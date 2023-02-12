Uber Technologies’ (UBER) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $38.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.42.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.65.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.50% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,892 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 645.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,571 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 70,631 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 115,843 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

