UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,199,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,208,427 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 5.09% of Vertiv worth $186,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 11.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 216.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 40.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 450.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 377,884 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRT. Cowen upgraded Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upgraded Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Vertiv Stock Down 7.6 %

Vertiv Announces Dividend

NYSE:VRT opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $22.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently -16.66%.

Vertiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.