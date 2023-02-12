UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 846,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,569 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.49% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $147,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $193.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.01. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.89 and a fifty-two week high of $242.10.

