UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Short Interest Up 30.8% in January

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,110,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 10,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBS. TheStreet raised shares of UBS Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 151.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Stock Down 0.5 %

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

UBS stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.58. 1,392,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,720. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $22.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52. The stock has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.59%.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

