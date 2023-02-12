Udine Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,122 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 230.3% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 5.0 %

TSLA stock opened at $196.89 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $622.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.91.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.