UFO Gaming Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $58.96 Million (UFO)

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. UFO Gaming has a total market cap of $58.96 million and $10.80 million worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UFO Gaming token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UFO Gaming has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming Profile

UFO Gaming was first traded on June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. UFO Gaming’s official message board is theufotoken.medium.com. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UFO Gaming is www.ufogaming.io.

Buying and Selling UFO Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

