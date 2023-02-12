Ultra Market Capitalization Tops $75.84 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Ultra has a total market cap of $75.84 million and $743,340.92 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,765.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.87 or 0.00564533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00186918 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00050769 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00062750 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000960 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003952 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.2525387 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $661,319.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

