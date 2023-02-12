Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Lowered to $12.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Williams Trading upgraded Under Armour from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Under Armour from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Under Armour Stock Performance

NYSE:UAA opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Under Armour by 262.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,024,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 742,314 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Under Armour by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 30,260 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 333.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 37,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 28,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

