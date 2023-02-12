Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Down 70.6% in January

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the January 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Unicharm Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Unicharm stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.87. The company had a trading volume of 41,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,612. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 0.20. Unicharm has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Others. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products, which include the brands moony, Natural moony, MamyPoko, Center-in, Kiyora, Sofy, Lifree, Charm Nap, and Silcot.

