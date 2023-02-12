Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UFGSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UFGSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Unipol Gruppo from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.65 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Unipol Gruppo Price Performance

Shares of Unipol Gruppo stock remained flat at C$2.22 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.22. Unipol Gruppo has a 1-year low of C$1.98 and a 1-year high of C$2.65.

About Unipol Gruppo

Unipol Gruppo SpA is a financial services holding company, which engages in the insurance and banking business. The company operates through the following business segments: Non-Life Business, Life Business, Banking Business, Real Estate Business, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Non-Life Business segment provides insurance coverage for motor vehicles, property, accident, health, fire, and miscellaneous damages.

See Also

