United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Position Lifted by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Boston Partners boosted its stake in United Rentals by 27.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,729,000 after buying an additional 248,072 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in United Rentals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after buying an additional 221,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4,313.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 171,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,409,000 after purchasing an additional 167,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 60.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 388,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,487,000 after purchasing an additional 146,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $448.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $466.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $386.52 and its 200 day moving average is $336.74. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,542 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. OTR Global raised United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Argus upped their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on United Rentals to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.46.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

