United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Update

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
United Utilities Group Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.50. 3,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,179. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.19.
United Utilities Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About United Utilities Group
United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.
