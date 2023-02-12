United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Update

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

United Utilities Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.50. 3,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,179. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.19.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

United Utilities Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About United Utilities Group

UUGRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Utilities Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 980 ($11.78) to GBX 990 ($11.90) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 990 ($11.90) to GBX 1,010 ($12.14) in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

(Get Rating)

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.