UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $35.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th.

UroGen Pharma Stock Performance

UroGen Pharma stock opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88. The company has a market cap of $208.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma ( NASDAQ:URGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UroGen Pharma will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of URGN. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 346.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

