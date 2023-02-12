USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

NYSE USNA opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.48. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.73.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $115,858.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at $150,702.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $79,478.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at $120,457.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

