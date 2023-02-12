UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Up 1.3 %

UTStarcom stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. UTStarcom has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $5.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

