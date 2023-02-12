VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Update

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the January 15th total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 205,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after buying an additional 23,479 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 473.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 35,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 29,419 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 35,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 115.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,724 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.23. 14,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,152. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average of $44.98. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12 month low of $37.93 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.392 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

