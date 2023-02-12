Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Johnson Financial Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Johnson Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711,916 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 5.8% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $42,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 6,002,184 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921,464 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086,483 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,632 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,494 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,798,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,054,170. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average of $41.53.

