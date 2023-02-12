Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,803 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,490 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,615 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,791 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884,494 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,956,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,944 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.53.

