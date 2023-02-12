Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,305,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,904,000 after buying an additional 328,437 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,324,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14,992.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,343,000 after buying an additional 154,876 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,002,000 after purchasing an additional 144,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 476,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,517,000 after purchasing an additional 122,685 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.80. 98,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,752. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $229.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

